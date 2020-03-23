Home

J. Richard Belville


1946 - 2020
J. Richard Belville Obituary
J. Richard Belville
PEORIA - J. Richard "Richie" Belville, 73, of Peoria passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born on November 21, 1946, in the state of Washington, the son of Frank and Okal Newell Belville.
Richie is survived by two nephews, Frank (Sue) Johnston of Bloomington, and Clif Belville of Lake St. Louis, MO; three nieces, Pam (Pat) Shanahan of Texas, Teresa (Charlie) Engebretson of Manito and Cheri (Matt) Bowman of Alaska; and many great-nieces and nephews.
He was employed through EPIC.
Richie was everybody's Buddy. He never knew a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A burial of ashes will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to EPIC.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
To view Richie's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.schmidthaller.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
