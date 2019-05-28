|
|
J. Virginia Piercy
PRINCEVILLE - J. Virginia Piercy, a former resident of Princeville, IL, passed away at the age of 84 on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Fullerton, CA.
She was born on November 8, 1934, to the late Cecil and Lois Carter Stubbs, and in 1952, she married Claude D. Piercy Jr., who predeceased her.
She is survived by two children, Lucinda Casillas of Brea, CA, and David Piercy of Anita, IA; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, June Schierer of Brimfield, IL, and Patricia LeConte of Morton, IL; and a brother, Dick Stubbs of Peoria, IL.
Services were held on May 20, 2019, at Miller-Jones Mortuary in San Jacinto, CA.
For full obituary, see Miller-Jones.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019