Rev. Dr. J. Wm. Jones
PEORIA - Rev. Dr. J. Wm. "Bill" Jones, 90, of North Ft. Myers, Florida died July 20, 2020 from natural causes.
He faithfully served United Methodist churches in central Illinois including serving as directing pastor of Peoria First UMC from 1989-93.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Anne Snyder Jones; daughters, Rev Cynthia Jones, Deb (Wm) Phillips, Jan (Jack) Morse; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts are suggested to The United Methodist Foundation (Haiti), P.O. Box 3487, Springfield, IL 62706, or to the church of your choice. More information on www.MullinsMemorial.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
