Rev. Dr. J. Wm. JonesPEORIA - Rev. Dr. J. Wm. "Bill" Jones, 90, of North Ft. Myers, Florida died July 20, 2020 from natural causes.He faithfully served United Methodist churches in central Illinois including serving as directing pastor of Peoria First UMC from 1989-93.He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Anne Snyder Jones; daughters, Rev Cynthia Jones, Deb (Wm) Phillips, Jan (Jack) Morse; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.Memorial gifts are suggested to The United Methodist Foundation (Haiti), P.O. Box 3487, Springfield, IL 62706, or to the church of your choice. More information on www.MullinsMemorial.com