Jace M. DeLorme
WEST PEORIA - Jace M. DeLorme, 28, of West Peoria passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m., alongside a fundraiser at the Peoria Eagles Club #265.
To help support Jace's wife and children, memorial contributions may be made in care of Phil DeLorme at Red Brand Credit Union.
Please visit www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com to leave an online condolence or to view Jace's full obituary.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019