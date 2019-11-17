Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton/Bartonville Chapel
1203 West Garfield Ave
Bartonville, IL 616071748
(309) 688-5700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Peoria Eagles Club #265
Resources
More Obituaries for Jace DeLorme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jace M. DeLorme

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jace M. DeLorme Obituary
Jace M. DeLorme
WEST PEORIA - Jace M. DeLorme, 28, of West Peoria passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 2 p.m., alongside a fundraiser at the Peoria Eagles Club #265.
To help support Jace's wife and children, memorial contributions may be made in care of Phil DeLorme at Red Brand Credit Union.
Please visit www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com to leave an online condolence or to view Jace's full obituary.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -