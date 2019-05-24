|
|
Jack A. Giltz
PEORIA — Jack A. Giltz, 102, of Peoria, IL, died on Tuesday May 21, 2019, at his residence. He was born on July 19, 1916, in Center Point, IN, to Ross and Plume Boyce Giltz. He married Virginia Neal on December 7, 1942, in Chicago, IL. She passed away in July of 2015.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Mary (Douglas) McCarty and granddaughter, Kathleen McCarty, all of Peoria, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and sister, Lela Campbell.
Jack was a WWII veteran in the Army Air Force. He spent most of his life in Canton, IL, where he worked as a strip miner in the nearby coal mines. During the summers he also enjoyed building homes. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Canton and the Masonic Lodge in Indiana. Jack loved traveling and gardening, but loved visiting with others most of all. He was loved by everyone he met and will be missed by all.
A private graveside service will be held at Swan Lake Memory Gardens at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to UnityPoint Health Hospice Care. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019