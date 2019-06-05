Home

Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
View Map
Jack B. Donaldson


1941 - 2019
Jack B. Donaldson Obituary
Jack B. Donaldson
EAST PEORIA - Jack B. Donaldson, age 78, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Sebring, Florida.
He was born on January 15, 1941, in Peoria, Illinois, to Charles E. and Verna M. (Daley) Donaldson. He was a musician and loved to dance. Jack enjoyed his retirement and was a member of the Sebring Moose Lodge. Jack retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 1993. Before retirement, he was very active in the East Peoria Jaycee's and was a Commissioner of Fon Du Lac Park District.
He is survived by his wife, Toletta (Rider) Donaldson of Sebring, FL; sons, James Donaldson (Carolanne) of Fletcher, NC, and Jerald Donaldson (Karen) of Washington, IL; daughter, Julee Winings of Garner, NC; brother, Charles J. Donaldson of East Peoria, IL; grandchildren, Lauren Kayler, Lindsay Banks, Wesley Donaldson, Sarah Halihan, Sam Halihan, Miranda Taylor and Marissa Donaldson; great-grandchildren, James and Owen Kayler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vern, Richard, Robert, Clarence and Don Donaldson.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria. Family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Please leave condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019
