Jack B. Donaldson
EAST PEORIA - Jack B. Donaldson, age 78, formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, in Sebring, Florida.
He was born on January 15, 1941, in Peoria, Illinois, to Charles E. and Verna M. (Daley) Donaldson. He was a musician and loved to dance. Jack enjoyed his retirement and was a member of the Sebring Moose Lodge. Jack retired from Caterpillar Tractor Co. in 1993. Before retirement, he was very active in the East Peoria Jaycee's and was a Commissioner of Fon Du Lac Park District.
He is survived by his wife, Toletta (Rider) Donaldson of Sebring, FL; sons, James Donaldson (Carolanne) of Fletcher, NC, and Jerald Donaldson (Karen) of Washington, IL; daughter, Julee Winings of Garner, NC; brother, Charles J. Donaldson of East Peoria, IL; grandchildren, Lauren Kayler, Lindsay Banks, Wesley Donaldson, Sarah Halihan, Sam Halihan, Miranda Taylor and Marissa Donaldson; great-grandchildren, James and Owen Kayler; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vern, Richard, Robert, Clarence and Don Donaldson.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria. Family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 5 to June 7, 2019