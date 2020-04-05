Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Kilborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack C. Kilborn


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack C. Kilborn Obituary
Jack C. Kilborn
PEORIA - Jack Charles Kilborn, 77, of Peoria passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at The Loft in Eureka.
He was born on February 4, 1943, in Omaha, NE, a son of Daryl and Peggy J. (George) Kilborn. He married Jeanne G. Jorgensen on October 22, 1960, in Nashua, IA. She survives.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
To view full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -