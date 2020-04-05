|
|
Jack C. Kilborn
PEORIA - Jack Charles Kilborn, 77, of Peoria passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at The Loft in Eureka.
He was born on February 4, 1943, in Omaha, NE, a son of Daryl and Peggy J. (George) Kilborn. He married Jeanne G. Jorgensen on October 22, 1960, in Nashua, IA. She survives.
A private graveside service will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
To view full obituary and to leave online condolences, please visit www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020