Jack D. Pulliam
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack D. Pulliam
PEORIA - Jack D. Pulliam, 87, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Manor Court.
He was born on August 30, 1932, in Gatewood, MO, to the late David and Floy (Shipman) Pulliam. He married the love of his life, Lewellyn "Bea" Stein, on June 22, 1950, in Lacon, IL. They shared almost 70 years of a fairytale marriage and had a deep love for each other. She survives.
Also surviving are children, John (Cathy) Pulliam of Rockford, Valerie (Walter) Klimaszewski of DePue, IL, Nadine (Henry) Feldman of Cold Spring, NY, Amy (Mark Johnson) Tuckwell of Arlington, WA, and Bryan (Samantha) Pulliam of Pekin; daughter-in-law, Janet Pulliam of Knoxville; grandchildren, Geoff (Susan) Pulliam, Andy (Danielle) Pulliam, Jeremy (Heidi) Pulliam, Patrick (Dawn) Klimaszewski, Mark (Ashley) Klimaszewski, Joe (Natalie) Feldman, Sarah (Neil Myers) Feldman, Trey Tuckwell, Kati (Staci Jessee) Pulliam, Shanea Pulliam, Nik (Ayla Grabill) Schemel and Tim Schemel; great-grandchildren, Robbie, Gabe, Eva, Henry, Orly, Abby, Ronan, Ray, Kayeh and Korah; two sisters, Katherine Nelson of Pekin and Earlene Jeffery of Lacon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was a retired machinist whose greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a proud father, grandfather and papa. He will be dearly missed.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Online condolences to Jack's family may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
3096913456
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved