Jack D. Pulliam
PEORIA - Jack D. Pulliam, 87, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Manor Court.
He was born on August 30, 1932, in Gatewood, MO, to the late David and Floy (Shipman) Pulliam. He married the love of his life, Lewellyn "Bea" Stein, on June 22, 1950, in Lacon, IL. They shared almost 70 years of a fairytale marriage and had a deep love for each other. She survives.
Also surviving are children, John (Cathy) Pulliam of Rockford, Valerie (Walter) Klimaszewski of DePue, IL, Nadine (Henry) Feldman of Cold Spring, NY, Amy (Mark Johnson) Tuckwell of Arlington, WA, and Bryan (Samantha) Pulliam of Pekin; daughter-in-law, Janet Pulliam of Knoxville; grandchildren, Geoff (Susan) Pulliam, Andy (Danielle) Pulliam, Jeremy (Heidi) Pulliam, Patrick (Dawn) Klimaszewski, Mark (Ashley) Klimaszewski, Joe (Natalie) Feldman, Sarah (Neil Myers) Feldman, Trey Tuckwell, Kati (Staci Jessee) Pulliam, Shanea Pulliam, Nik (Ayla Grabill) Schemel and Tim Schemel; great-grandchildren, Robbie, Gabe, Eva, Henry, Orly, Abby, Ronan, Ray, Kayeh and Korah; two sisters, Katherine Nelson of Pekin and Earlene Jeffery of Lacon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was a retired machinist whose greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a proud father, grandfather and papa. He will be dearly missed.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Online condolences to Jack's family may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.