Jack E. Pfanz
PEKIN - Jack E. Pfanz, 87, of Pekin passed away at 1:40 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
He was born on February 13, 1932, to William and Hazel (Wade) Pfanz Sr. in Pekin. He married Barbara Walbert at St. Paul United Church of Christ on September 25, 1955. She survives.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, William Jr., Don and his identical twin brother, Jene Pfanz; and one sister, Lenora Eitenmiller.
He is also survived by one son, Mark (Tomi) Pfanz of Pekin; two daughters, Mary Pfanz and Sandy (Corey) Miller, both of Pekin; two grandchildren, Christopher (Brooke) Pfanz of Green Valley and Cory Pfanz of Pekin; and two great-grandchildren, Kade and Kasen Pfanz. He will be greatly missed by his beloved last pair of Border Collies, Dolly and Tuffy; and his pet mule, Peaches.
Jack served in France with the United States Army. When he returned from service, he worked for Soldwedel Dairy. In 1957, he began his dream of owning and operating a dairy farm, retiring after 47 years in 2000. He truly loved being a farmer and was very good at it. He was a top breeder of Border Collies. He was a member of the Farm Bureau and VFW Post 1232 and was a Chaplin for the American Legion Post 44. He and his identical twin, Jene, were members of the Illinois State Twin Club.
His funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Henderson Funeral Home & Crematory, 2131 Velde Drive, Pekin, with the Rev. Chuck Grogan officiating. A visitation will be two hours prior, also on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial with military honors provided by the United States Army and the Tazewell Area Ceremonial Team at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to Tazewell Animal Protective Society (Taps), 100 Taps Lane, Pekin, IL 61554; or Wings for Life USA - Spinal Cord Research Foundation Inc., 1630 Stewart Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019