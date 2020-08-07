1/1
Jack Evans
1942 - 2020
PEKIN ~ Richard Dale "Jack" Evans, 78, of Pekin, passed away at 3:04 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born April 14, 1942 in Pekin to Joseph W. and Jessie I. (Clark) Evans, he married Jane Rosemary Westerhouse on Dec. 10, 1960 in Miami, Okla. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jack (Michelle) Evans of Palmer, Alaska and Joseph (Kim) Evans of Tulare, Calif.; one daughter, Jessie (Carey) Rice of Kingman, Ind.; six grandchildren, Tyler (Holly) Evans of Pekin, Felicia (Derek) Auth of Towanda, Danielle (Eric) McElroy of Kingman, Ind., Zachary (Adrianna) Rice of Waveland, Ind., Bendigo (Chassidy) Evans of Eagle River, Alaska and Pete (Elena) Evans of Cameron, N.C.; nine great-grandchildren and two sisters, Nora Haynes and Jean (Ron) Peoples, both of Pekin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, James Evans; one grandson, Matthew Evans and two brothers, Joseph Evans and Charles "Bud" Evans.
Jack worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 31 years, retiring in 1996 from quality control. He was a proud member of UAW Local 974 and as a retiree served the union as recording secretary and as a former trustee. He also faithfully volunteered for bi-monthly blood drives held at the union hall for many years and volunteered with Junior Achievement in earlier years. Jack enjoyed golfing and woodworking.
He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Pekin.
His memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Eric N. Swanson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing masks will be followed. Cremation will be accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Café & Food Pantry, a ministry of Grace United Methodist Church, 601 North 4th Street, Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
AUG
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 6, 2020
My life was better for having you as a my friend Jack. May you rest in peace...
Danny Randleman
Friend
August 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Dave and Jan Blumenstock
Friend
