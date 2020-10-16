Jack Gilmore
MORTON - Jack L. Gilmore, age 69, formerly of Morton, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.
He was born on August 2, 1951, in Canton, Illinois. Jack was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He worked for Illinois Mutual in Peoria, Illinois, for 28 years. He loved spending time with his grandsons and enjoyed collecting and repairing antique clocks. Jack fulfilled his dream of retirement in Florida for 10 years, where he loved taking golf cart rides with his beloved dog Bailey, riding his bike, running and enjoying the many sunny days. He also loved to travel, including many cruises and trips to Gatlinburg, TN.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Gilmore; and sister, Sonja Moss.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Stacie Gilmore; mother, Donna Gilmore; daughters, Amy (Bryan Ierardi) Gilmore and Erin (Mike) Masters; and grandsons, Max and Finn Masters.
A family celebration will be held at a later date in Illinois, once there are no health restrictions.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital
, Attn: Dan Winter, 2212 N. Oak Park Avenue, Chicago, Illinois, 60707, who graciously sponsored Jack's grandson, Finn.
. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northwest Chapel.