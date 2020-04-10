Home

Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Jack H. Massey


1932 - 2020
Jack H. Massey Obituary
Jack H. Massey
EAST PEORIA - Jack H. Massey, age 87, of East Peoria passed away on Monday April 6, 2020 at OSF Healthcare. He was born June 7, 1932 in Raleigh, Illinois to Fay and Alma (Jones) Massey. He is survived by his wife, Clara (Spinder Turner) whom he married on August 6, 1967 in Pekin, Illinois.
Surviving are his children; Sherry (Dennis) Hammer of Creve Coeur, Jack (Marguerite) Massey of Peoria Heights, Larry (Diane) Massey of Morton. Three stepchildren; Steve Turner of Peoria Heights, David (Eydie) Turner of Christine, Pennsylvania, and Angela (Jack) Klein of Ft. Meyers, Florida. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, two brothers, Ted of Galatia, Illinois and Henry (Vonnie) of Raleigh, Illinois, and one sister, Mary (Rudy) Kight of Mt. Carmel, Illinois. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Joe, and one great grandchild.
Jack served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Caterpillar Inc. as a general foreman in February 1983. He loved studying the Bible and working in his yard. He was an active member of East Peoria First Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Generations at Riverview and OSF Healthcare for their compassionate care and support.
Cremation rites have been accorded with private graveside service at later date. Friends and family may share fond memories and expressions of sympathy at www.RemmertFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church in East Peoria.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
