Jack Hedden
CHILLICOTHE - Jack E. Hedden, 71, of Chillicothe, IL passed away peacefully at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday March 19, 2019 at Heritage Manor nursing home in Chillicothe.
He was born January 28, 1948 in Canton, IL to Herschel B. Hedden and Anna May Hedden who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was younger brother Randall G. Hedden, and his beloved cat Nefertiti.
Jack is survived by his younger brothers, Rowan (Diane) Hedden of Joliet and Jim (Patti) Hedden of Chillicothe, 2 neices, Heather (Ed) Waldon and Laura Hedden, and 1 nephew, Michael (Tammy) Hedden. Jack graduated Chillicothe High in 1966, attended MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL, and ICC original campus when it first opened.
Jack worked at Byerly Music as an instrument repairman, and then Music Advisors in the same capacity. He later opened Hedden Band Instrument Repair on NE Adams in Peoria, where he repaired and cleaned countless instruments for musicians and students in the surrounding area. In retirement he helped care for his aging parents.
Though born deaf in one ear Jack had an incredible ear for music, discerning even the most subtle nuances in compositions of classical, piano and pipe organ music that he loved so much. He loved trains, cats, and plants and was an avid fan of Ancient Egypt objects and culture – naming his last cat Nefertiti.
He loved the staff at Heritage Manor and his OSF Hospice caregivers, who also showed they loved him too, and he will be sorely missed.
Jack left his body to further the study of science or medicine, and requested no service. Memorials may be made to: SAMS Stray Animal Midway Shelter, 328 S. Pinkerton Rd. Hanna City, IL 61536 www.samsrescue.org
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019