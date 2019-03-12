Peoria Journal Star Obituaries
Services
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Philomena Catholic Church
Jack J. Angel Obituary
Jack J. Angel
PEORIA - Jack J. Angel, age 88, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Peoria, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Tidewell Hospice House in Bradenton, Florida, surrounded by his family.
Born May 4, 1930, in Peoria, he was a son to Joseph Walter and Pauline B (Morey) Angel. Jack honorably served in the Army Infantry during the Korean War. On December 11, 1965, he married Norma Bollengier. She preceded in him in death on December 22, 1999.
Jack worked as a culvert maker for Flynn Drainage Product Co. for most of his life. Jack was known for his contagious smile, his love for coin collecting, and being an avid St. Louis Cardinal Fan. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother who loved spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include two children, Debra and James F. Angel, both of Bradenton, Florida; three grandchildren, Jamie (Tom) Shields of Mapleton, Brian (Angela) Wahl of West Peoria and Angelica Preston of Peoria; two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Addison Shields; one brother, Franklin L. Angel of Peoria; and one sister, Joanne Defreitas of Peoria.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jim and Ed Angel; and two sisters, Joyce Treece and Delores Angel.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, between the hours of 5 to 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, March 15, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Philomena Catholic Church, with an additional visitation being held 30 minutes prior to mass. Father David Richardson will officiate and entombment with full military honors will follow in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials in Jack's memory may be made to the St. Philomena School Endowment Fund.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019
