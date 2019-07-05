Home

Jack M. Sharp


1927 - 2019
Jack M. Sharp Obituary
Jack M. Sharp
PEORIA ~ Jack M Sharp, 92, of Peoria, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 10:58 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Methodist Hospital in Peoria.
Born April 1, 1927 in Pekin, to Earnest M. and Myrtle (Detterur-Boldt) Sharp. He married Virginia (Yocom) on July 28, 1945. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Vernell Sharp, Don Boldt, Dennis Boldt and one sister, Charlene King.
Surviving are his one son, David (Carol) Sharp of Mapleton; two grandchildren, Suzanne (Eric) McMasters of Mapleton and Shane (Allison) Sharp of Taylor Ridge; and four great-grandchildren, Hope and Liam McMasters and Molly and Jack Sharp.
Jack was in the Army Air Corps and proudly served during World War II. He retired from Corn Products after 40 years of service.
He was a member of First Christian Church in Pekin.
Jack loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and watching Cubs games in his free time.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be given to Tazewell Animal Protective Society, 100 Taps Ln, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 5 to July 7, 2019
