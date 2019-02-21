|
|
Jack Murphy
SPARLAND — Jack Murphy, 88, of Sparland passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at his home.
Jack was born on March 8, 1930, in Peoria, IL, to Jim and Rena (Newell) Murphy. He married Jeanine Harney on February 8, 1952, at the First United Methodist Church in Chillicothe.
Surviving are three children, Mike Murphy of Niota, Tim (Diane) Murphy of Chillicothe, and Tammy (Mike) Stumbaugh of Sparland; grandchildren Amy (Earnest) Robinson, Adam (Rachel) Murphy, Tracy Smith, Katelyn (Justin) Schoch, Chelsy (Seth) Braun, and Jodi Stumbaugh; great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Brody, Ally, Carly, Leah, Noah, Owen, Murphy, Ella and Colie. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews who were like his own children, Lee (Sara) Braun, Sue (Don) Hoffman, Dean (Candy) Braun and Fran Widmar. He was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his sister, Mary Jane Braun; and his brother, Jim Murphy.
Jack served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and then he worked for the Santa Fe Railroad for 50 years as a conductor. He was a guide for the Rice Pond in Chillicothe for 60 years. Jack also grew vegetables on his farm for family and friends.
Cremation rites will be accorded following a gathering of relatives and friends that will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Boy Scouts Troop 91. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019