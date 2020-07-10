1/1
Jack Newberry
1941 - 2020
PEORIA - Jackie Mervil Newberry was born August 22, 1941 to the late Mervil and Paulene (Harmon) Newberry in Calhoun, IL (rural Richland County). Jack, age 78, passed away at 5:42 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at his residence in Peoria due to complications from lung cancer.
He married Diane Brandt on January 4, 1964 in West Salem, IL. She survives along with their four children, Ara (Kent) Jones, East Peoria, Brad Newberry, Peoria, Angie (Chris) Fonner, Orange Park, FL, Tim Newberry, Peoria, two grandchildren, Kody Jones, Kyleigh (Blaine) Wilmot and great grandson Grayson Wilmot. Also surviving are two sisters, Mary Gibson, East Peoria, Marge (Bill) Usery, Bogart, GA and one brother, Wayne (Donna) Newberry, Creve Coeur. He was preceded in death by his sister Norma Jean Blesch of Olney, IL.
Jack's love of farming began early when at the age of 5 he learned how to drive a tractor. He continued in farming until moving to Peoria taking a position at Caterpillar in 1966 as a Machinist to support his growing family. He retired in 1997 having completed 31 years of service. Upon retirement, when his time became his own, he enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, watching sports on TV, tinkering with small engines and growing 10' tomato plants he had to pick standing on a ladder.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private burial will be held at a later date "Down Home" in Southern IL.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thewiltonmortuary.com



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 8, 2020
So sorry for yourloss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cynthia Fargher
Family
July 7, 2020
Such a quiet man, such a wonderful neighbor. My heartfelt sympathies are for all the family!
Melinda Schlink
Neighbor
