Jack Nieukirk Jr.
CHILLICOTHE - Jack Anthony Nieukirk Jr., 78, of Chillicothe passed away at 12:25 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on February 21, 1941, in Peoria, the son of Jack and Mildred Samms Nieukirk Sr. He married Gaye Bass in Peoria on February 25, 1962.
Jack is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years; three sons, Jack III (Jana Wagner-Keyes) of Peoria, James (Jody) of Peoria and Jeffrey (Angela) of East Peoria; eight grandchildren, Jack Anthony IV, (Michelle Mahoney), Maddison Nieukirk, Coleton Nieukirk, Nathan Nieukirk, Taylor Nieukirk, Travis Nieukirk and Meagan Nieukirk; three great-grandchildren, Jack Anthony V, Bowie Mahoney and Miles Bailey; two sisters, Sandy Fisher of Washington and Connie (Chuck) Bradle of Washington; two sisters-in-law, Alice Nieukirk of Washington and Scotti Nieukirk of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Steven and Randy; one sister-in-law, Diane Bass; and one brother-in-law, Raymond Fisher.
Jack was a Fire Fighter for thirty-one years, retiring as Captain in June of 1996. He served on the Pension Board for forty-six years and served as President for twenty-eight years. Jack also served as a Fire Fighter Trustee. Before he was on the Fire Department, he was a Barber. Jack was a member of Labor Local 165 and Fire Fighters Local 50.
He loved his children and grandchildren very much and enjoyed attending all of their extracurricular activities. Jack thought highly of all his fellow Fire Fighters. He always looked forward to Sunday dinners with his family.
Jack loved the St. Louis Cardinals and was present for Game 7 in the 2011 World Series.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to The Butch Gudat Scholarship Fund or the donor's choice.
