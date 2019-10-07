|
|
Jack Steele
HAVANA - Jack Steele, 96, of Havana passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones.
Jack was born on May 19, 1923, the 13th child and son of Mary and Mont Steele.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Edna Faye; his parents; and twelve siblings.
He is survived by his son, Max of Minneapolis; daughters, Lynda of Watseka and Karen (Steve) of Minneapolis; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Jack graduated from Havana High School, married his high school sweetheart, and joined the Marine Corps, where he trained to be a bomber pilot during World War II and the Korean Conflict. He became a flight instructor stateside, achieving the rank of Major. Jack was decorated with the American Defense Ribbon, Asiatic Pacific Ribbon, Victory Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, six Air Medals and the distinguished Flying Cross.
Jack and his wife were business partners for over 50 years in the Du-Rite Laundry, Sycamore Motor Lodge and various real estate. Jack was the initiator and risk taker, driven to follow the American dream of being an entrepreneur. He was a futurist, dreamer, problem solver, fixer of anything and generous in helping others start their own businesses.
Jack was an animal lover. He would be willing to take in almost any stray and treated them with love and compassion.
Visitation will be held at the Central Christian Church in Havana from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.
Memorials can be made to Central Christian Church in Havana.
Online memorial messages may be left for the family at www.hurleyfh.com.
Hurley Funeral Home in Havana is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019