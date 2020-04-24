Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Stromberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Stromberger


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Stromberger Obituary
Jack Stromberger
WASHINGTON - John Lee "Jack" Stromberger, 88, of Washington, IL, passed away on April 22, 2020, at OSF St. Francis in Peoria, IL.
Jack was born on August 31, 1931, in Eureka, IL, to Martin and Loretta (Blumenshine) Stromberger. He married Judy Sheppard on April 12, 1969, in Washington, IL.
His wife and his children survive him: Gary (Deb) Stromberger of Bloomington, IL, Jill (Greg) Parkhurst of Robinson, IL, John (Connie) Stromberger and Tami Stromberger all of Washington and Mark (Cara) Stromberger of Plainfield, IL; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Eva Keller of El Paso, IL. His parents, one brother Marty Stromberger and one sister Pat Eckhoff preceded him in death.
Jack attended Eureka College, where he was a captain of the football team and President of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. After graduation in 1953, he was drafted into the United States Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant. Upon returning home, he began his teaching career. After one year in the Eureka School District, he was hired in 1956 by Washington Community High School, which began a 35-year career at the school. Besides teaching, he coached track, football, and golf over his tenure and was the Athletic Director for 25 years. In 2018, he was inducted as a member of the Washington Community High School Hall of Fame's inaugural class. Jack was also a crop hail insurance adjuster for over 40 years in the summer, and the farmers loved his conversation.
He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Washington, IL, as well as the Cursillo Community. He was also past President of the Washington Park District and Peoria Area Water Wizards swim teams.
Private graveside services will be accorded at Glendale Cemetery in Washington, IL. with a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorials may be made to OSF Children's Hospital or Ronald McDonald House. Mason-White Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences for his family may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -