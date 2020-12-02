1/1
Jack T. Newell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack T. Newell
EAST PEORIA - Jack T. Newell, 83, of East Peoria passed away at 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Jack was born on February 5, 1937, in Tazewell County to the late Percy T. and Eva (Piper) Newell. He married Darlene Nelson on April 11, 1956, in East Peoria. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2017.
Surviving are three daughters, Dianna (Mark) Tanner, Jackie (Robb) Kinsman and Michele (Billy) Combs; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, plus two on the way; and a sister, Bonnie Anderson.
He was also preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
Jack served four years in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1960. He a member of Steamfitters Local #353 for 41 years, retiring in 1999. Over the years, he worked for Paluska Bros. and Paluska and Weinstein in East Peoria and CMI in Dunlap. Jack was also a fan of the Cubs and NASCAR.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peoria Rescue Mission.
Jack's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington
2075 Washington Road
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 745-5999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deiters Funeral Home & Crematory - Washington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved