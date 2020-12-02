Jack T. Newell
EAST PEORIA - Jack T. Newell, 83, of East Peoria passed away at 3:42 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Jack was born on February 5, 1937, in Tazewell County to the late Percy T. and Eva (Piper) Newell. He married Darlene Nelson on April 11, 1956, in East Peoria. She preceded him in death on May 23, 2017.
Surviving are three daughters, Dianna (Mark) Tanner, Jackie (Robb) Kinsman and Michele (Billy) Combs; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, plus two on the way; and a sister, Bonnie Anderson.
He was also preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
Jack served four years in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1960. He a member of Steamfitters Local #353 for 41 years, retiring in 1999. Over the years, he worked for Paluska Bros. and Paluska and Weinstein in East Peoria and CMI in Dunlap. Jack was also a fan of the Cubs and NASCAR.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peoria Rescue Mission.
Jack's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com
, where condolences may also be sent to the family.