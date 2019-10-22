|
Jack W. DeLong
PEORIA - Jack W. DeLong, 95, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born in rural Stark County on June 15, 1924, to Arthur "Pete" and Clara (Colwell) DeLong.
He graduated from Wyoming High School and, after graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corp, where he spent three years during World War II. Most of his time was spent in the Philippines, providing support for the Bomber and fighters.
After his military career, Jack worked for the United States Post Office in Wyoming, IL, for 30 years.
He is survived by his nieces, Sandra Rachel, Jacqueline Rachel and Earlene Dawson.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Reitus, Art and George DeLong; and a sister, Mabel Hayward.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Wyoming Cemetery in Wyoming, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019