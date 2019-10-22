Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Wyoming Cemetery
Wyoming, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack DeLong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack W. DeLong


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack W. DeLong Obituary
Jack W. DeLong
PEORIA - Jack W. DeLong, 95, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born in rural Stark County on June 15, 1924, to Arthur "Pete" and Clara (Colwell) DeLong.
He graduated from Wyoming High School and, after graduation, he joined the U.S. Marine Corp, where he spent three years during World War II. Most of his time was spent in the Philippines, providing support for the Bomber and fighters.
After his military career, Jack worked for the United States Post Office in Wyoming, IL, for 30 years.
He is survived by his nieces, Sandra Rachel, Jacqueline Rachel and Earlene Dawson.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Reitus, Art and George DeLong; and a sister, Mabel Hayward.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Wyoming Cemetery in Wyoming, IL.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now