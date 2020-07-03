Jack Wayne Rudd Sr.
GLASFORD -- Jack Wayne Rudd Sr., 82, of Glasford passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home.
He was born on August 26, 1937 in Peoria to Alvin and Alice (Smith) Rudd. He married Nancy Reeves on July 31, 1958 in Decatur, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Jack (Beth) Rudd Jr. of Glasford, David (Tiffany) Rudd of Wee-ma-tuk, and George (Tina) Rudd of Glasford; grandchildren, Nancy Ann Rudd of Pekin, Amanda Rudd of Glasford, Meghan (Joe) Reinke of Peoria, Kathryn (Brandon) Hursh of Glasford and Josh Rudd of Glasford; 5 great-grandchildren; and beloved dogs, Bo and Chino.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alvin Lee Rudd Jr.
Jack retired from Keystone Steel & Wire after 43 years where he worked as an electrician. He is a United States Air Force Veteran. Jack was a member of the Timber Hollis Fire Department for 35 years and the Masonic Lodge #106 for over 50 years. He loved camping, hunting, being outdoors, traveling, wood working and trap shooting. He was a Scoutmaster and was also a gun dealer and gun smith. Jack was an avid Green Bay Packers Fan.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home in Pekin where visitation will be from 12- 1:45 p.m. Pastor Jack Thompson will officiate.
Masonic services will begin at 1:45 pm.
Burial will be in Kingston Mines Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America.
Online condolences may be made at www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com