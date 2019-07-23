|
Jack Zimmerman
MORTON - John E. "Jack" Zimmerman, 86, of Morton passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Jack was born on April 1, 1933, to John and Emma (Belsley) Zimmerman in Peoria. He married Marjorie Kieser on June 8, 1958, in Princeville.
Surviving are his wife, Marjorie of Morton; four children, Sara (Dave) Braun of Lacon, Ill., David (Cindy) Zimmerman of Morton, Todd Zimmerman of Chicago and Jackie (Todd) Krone of Des Moines, Iowa; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruth Kaisner of Morton; two sisters-in-law, Edith Zimmerman of Morton and Marilyn Kaufman of Morton; and many loving extended family members.
He was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.
Jack was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as a medic at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC. He later worked at Caterpillar, Inc. for 32 years, retiring in 1998 from the Morton Distribution Center.
Jack was a member of Grace Church and American Legion Post 318, both in Morton. He was a volunteer at OSF and Eureka Hospital for ten years.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Grace Church in Morton, with the Rev. Tim Bertsche and the Rev. Brad Habegger officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the church, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, prior to the service. Burial will be in Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Apostolic Christian Restmor and OSF Hospice for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to Rural Home Missionary Association or Grace Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 23 to July 25, 2019