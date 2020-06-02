Jackie Chasco
WASHINGTON - Jacqueline "Jackie" Chasco, 88, of Washington, IL, passed away at 11:47 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at The Villas of Hollybrook of Assisted Living Facility in Washington, IL.
Jackie was born on May 28, 1932, to Joseph S. and Lenora Ruth (Berry) Curley in Bloomington, IL. She married her high school sweetheart, Martin "Marty" Chasco, on August 16, 1952, at St Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, IL. Martin preceded her in death on September 9, 2006. Jackie was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Josie Blaisdell and Rita Rathbun; and brother, Robert Curley.
Jackie is survived by her six children, David (Beth) Chasco of Seymore, IL, Joseph (Deb) Chasco of Grand Haven, MI, Susan Chasco of Fernando, FL, Debra (Don) Kammermann of Washington, IL, Tina (Dean) Cooper of Pearland, TX, and Patrick (Janine) Chasco of Middletown, NJ; thirteen grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. Her dear companion, Paul Leary, also survives.
Jackie graduated from Academy of Our Lady, worked at the Washington Courier, and then had a career in Management at CEFCU.
For 54 years, Jackie enjoyed raising her boisterous family of six children with Marty. Jackie's legacy was her love of her family, faith and community. She kept her children busy, and an open-door policy was always in effect. Jackie was known for her love of fashion, cooking skills and her ability to be a great mom, run a household, work full time and manage to make everyone feel special and loved, yet find time for a quick nap. She was a can-do mom and wife and had the patience of a Saint.
From early childhood, she had a special love in her heart for our Heavenly Father and Blessed Mother. A devout Catholic, Jackie was a long-time member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington and found comfort in her daily rosary. Her faith provided the foundation for all she did, always taking the next step with grace and serenity.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hollybrook for their care and love of Jackie.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, followed by a private burial at Glendale Cemetery in Washington, on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington.
Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
