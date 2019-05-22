|
Jackie "Jack" L. Trowbridge
KEWANEE - Jackie "Jack" L. Trowbridge, 78, of Kewanee died at 12:27 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee.
Graveside services will be held at noon on Friday, May 24, at Elmwood Cemetery in Elmwood, IL. Pastor Kevin Drane will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee, prior to the graveside.
Memorials may be directed to the First United Methodist Church, or the .
He was born on August 14, 1940, in Monmouth, IL, the son of Arthur S. and Wanita Grace (Powers) Trowbridge. He married Patricia L. "Pat" Strohman on February 21, 1976, in Andover, and she preceded him in death on October 24, 2015.
Survivors include his seven children, Torey (Steve) Hoffman and Jill Simmons, both of Kewanee, Terri Mannypenny of Conroe, TX, Ruth Duffer of Lehigh Acres, FL, Carolyn (Harold) Armstrong of Lewistown, MI, Jack Allan Trowbridge of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Amanda Trowbridge of Galesburg; a brother, George Lester (Mary) Trowbridge of Hanna City, IL; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two nephews, Fred and Lester Trowbridge.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gregory Trowbridge; a granddaughter, Jacklyn Simmons; and a great-granddaughter, Amia Hoffman.
Jack graduated from Elmwood High School. He was an independent plumber and had worked as a coalminer for the Victoria Coal Mine. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Kewanee. He enjoyed camping, fishing and golfing and, especially, going to the Corner Coop in Annawan every Saturday and socializing at the Henry County Senior Citizens Center. He also thoroughly enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 22 to May 24, 2019