|
|
Jackie Young
CANTON - Jackie Young, 82, of Canton passed away on Monday, May 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on March 7, 1938, in Canton to Fred and Addie (Harris) Seghi. They both preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband, Jim Young, whom she married on May 3, 1959, at the First Presbyterian Church in Canton.
Also surviving are two children, Craig (Gayle) Young of Germantown Hills Illinois, and Launa "Missy" (John) Blythe of Clinton, Illinois; four grandchildren, Sarah Barton, David Blythe, Daniel (Amanda) Young and Abigail Young; and one great-granddaughter, Blythe Miller.
Jackie worked as a secretary at Canton High School, retiring in 1992. She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Canton, where she was active in the choir, and was also the organist for a period of time. She served several terms as deacon in the church and one term as an elder. She also served as the church secretary. For a period of time, Jackie coordinated the nutrition program at the YWCA. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, and spending time with a close group of friends, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 mandates, a private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton. A Facebook live stream of the service will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. on the Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
Memorials may be made to the Memorial Fund at First Presbyterian Church in Canton.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 26 to May 28, 2020