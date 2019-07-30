|
Jacob Benjamin Vandermyde
DUNLAP - Jacob Benjamin Vandermyde, age 24, of Dunlap went peacefully to Heaven on Monday, July 29, 2019, at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on June 6, 1995, in Peoria to Karl and Tina (Ankney) Vandermyde. They survive, along with one brother, Peter (Anna) Vandermyde of Peoria, and informally adopted sister, Svenja (Thomas) Meissner of Munich, Germany; his paternal grandparents, Doug and Clarita Vandermyde of Morrison, IL; maternal grandfather, Richard Ankney of Sterling; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Gloria (Granny Go Go) and James Cummings.
Jacob graduated from Dunlap High School in 2014. In May of 2019, he earned his Agriculture and Biological Engineering degree from the University of Illinois. He was scheduled to start working at Caterpillar, Inc. in September. Jake was an active, lifelong member of Northminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
Jake lived life to the fullest. He was well-traveled, quick-witted and had a contagiously positive attitude that made him friends everywhere he went. He regularly kept in touch with friends from England, where he and his family lived from 2007 to 2010. Jake was involved with marching band, rugby, swimming, football and Best Buddies. Jake was an avid sportsman and exceptional team captain. Jake led by example and had an incredible never-quit mentality and an infectious desire to help everyone improve and maximize fun in the process. He made those around him better.
Despite many health challenges in college, Jake was involved on campus with the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, where he was the VP of Membership Development, helping guide young men to success as they entered into their freshman year at the University. He also represented the Illini Water Ski team in tournaments.
Jake had many hobbies. He was a keen woodworker, enjoying building desks, speakers and gifts for others. He loved snow and water skiing and trap shooting and was a golf enthusiast. He enjoyed vacationing with friends, riding his Harley and attending Dunlap and Illini sporting events. He was happiest in a boat at Oak Run, enjoying the sunshine with friends, family and his beloved chocolate labrador retriever, "Dutch", or going off on many spontaneous adventures.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Peoria. A celebration of Jacob's life will be Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the church. The Rev. Bob Jordan will officiate. Additional visitation will be Friday from 9 to 10:15 a.m., prior to the services at the church.
Thank you to the exceptional doctors, nurses and staff at St Jude in Peoria and Memphis, OSF Pediatrics ICU, Rush University Hospital, Midwest Orthopaedic Chicago, IU Simon Indianapolis and Cleveland Clinic who have loved and cared for Jake during his battle with cancer. A special thank you to several doctors who have spent years supporting Jake, including Dr. Libes, Dr. Kent, Dr. McGee and Dr. Klopfenstein.
Memorials may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church or the Heller Center for Kids with Cancer at the Children's Hospital in Peoria.
You may view Jacob's obituary online at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019