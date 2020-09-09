Jacob Borton
WASHINGTON - Jacob Andrew Borton, 29, of Washington, born on August 28, 1991, died at his home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Jacob was a loving son and best friend to his parents, Lynne and Kent Koehl Borton of Washington.
Jacob graduated from Washington Community High School in 2010 and Illinois Central College in 2014 with his degree in Network Administration. Recently, Jacob had been happily promoted to Telesales at Verizon Wireless. He enjoyed sharing and trying recipes provided by his grandma Janet, walking his dogs and hanging out with the people he loved.
He was funny and charismatic. His sense of humor was one of a kind. He liked to laugh and make others laugh with him. His laugh was one of those good laughs. Jacob was the absolute best gift giver. He was tender-hearted and would always make sure to think of the people he loved.
Jacob is survived and will be missed every day by his parents; his paternal grandparents, Janet and Donald Borton; his younger sister, Jessi (James) Borton of East Peoria; younger brother, Nicholas Borton of Washington; his beautiful, loving girlfriend Taylor Ray of Washington; his loyal dog, Miley; Aunt Kelly (Fred) Cooley of Washington; Uncle Kurt Borton of Washington; Aunt Mindy (Todd) Hollingsworth of Washington; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins who loved and wanted to support him.
Jacob was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and JoAnn Koehl; Aunt Ida Kreeger; and Uncle Andrew Koehl.
Jacob had so much goodness, so much capacity to bring happiness to others and he had such a bright future ahead. The world is a lesser place without him. Most importantly, Jacob had a deep love for his family and cherished the time that they all spent together. We will mourn this loss forever.
A visitation for Jacob will be Friday, September 11, 2020, at Mason-White Funeral Home, in Washington from 4:00 pm until 6:45 pm. A celebration of life will follow at 7:00 pm celebrating and honoring Jacobs life. Masks are respectfully recommended, and social distancing is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Jolt Foundation, 1411 NE Adams St, Peoria, IL 61603. Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements and notes of condolences may be sent using www.masonfuneralhomes.com
Always & forever, we love you Jacob Andrew.