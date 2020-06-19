Jacob Thompson
1985 - 2020
WASHINGTON - Jacob "Big Baby" Thompson, 34, of Washington, IL, went to paint the heavens on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He was born on September 2, 1985, in Peoria. Surviving are his mother, Mary Carrigan of Washington; his father, Terry Thompson of Morton; one son, Kutai Xavier Estes of Canton; one sister, Jess Marie Thompson of Peoria; one nephew, Zach Morgan, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Jake had numerous hobbies and talents; two favorites were painting pictures and searching for mugwumps with Kutai. He had a passion for music, songwriting, and cooking. During his restaurant career, he was known as "Killa Grilla" on the flat top grill and master of pizza making at several local establishments. Jake touched many with his kind heart, free spirit, and unforgettable grin. He was a great listener, voice of reason, and a man true to his word. "Big Baby" has left the building but will be present in the hearts of all who knew him.
Cremation rights have been accorded. A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. June 27, 2020, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Peoria. A Celebration of Jacob's Life will begin at 12:30 pm at BG Karaoke Saloon, 4202 Pfeiffer Rd in Bartonville. Memorials may be made to "The Education Fund for Kutai Xavier Estes" at any Morton Community Bank location. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
12:30 PM
BG Karaoke Saloon
Funeral services provided by
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
