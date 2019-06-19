|
Jacquelin Groth
ARMINGTON - Jacquelin Jones Groth, 89, of rural Armington passed away at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at her home.
She was born on April 4, 1930, in Armington, a daughter of Frank Walton and Mildred (Helmts) Jones. She married Wayne Louis Groth on February 8, 1951, in Armington. He died on April 20, 1999.
Surviving are five children, Steve (Chris) Groth of Morton, Warren (Maureen) Groth of Groveland, Laura Groth (Raul Valdescruz) of Loxahatchee, FL, Bryan Groth (April Privett) of Morton and Lisa Groth (Brent Durheim) of Hopedale; thirteen grandchildren, Lesli Gresholdt of Oswego, Cassidy (Mark) Griffith of St. Louis, Erin (Brian) Schniers of South Carolina, Adam (Miranda) Groth of Kansas City, Brandon (Carisa) Groth of Sherrard, Lyndsey Groth of Champaign, Abbi (Patrick) McGinty of St. Louis, Isabella Valdescruz of Chicago, Owen Valdescruz of Loxahatchee, FL, Nissa and Walton Groth of Morton and Leo and Graham Durheim of Hopedale; one step-grandson, Kyle Rodgers of Groveland; and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Patricia (Willis) Hagel and Janet (Laurence) Howard; and one great-granddaughter, Sadie Elizabeth Schniers.
She graduated from Hittle Township High School in 1948, then later graduated from Methodist School of Nursing in Peoria in 1951. She retired from Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in 1998, where she worked as an RN for 18 years. Jacquelin, Wayne and family have farmed in rural Armington for 65 years.
She was a member of the Armington Christian Church since 1942, where she taught Sunday school for over 20 years.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Armington Christian Church. A visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m., before the service. Burial will be at Oak View Cemetery in Armington.
Memorials may be made to or Armington Christian Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 19 to June 21, 2019