Jacqueline C. Viehmeyer
METAMORA - Jacqueline Corine Viehmeyer, 98, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Snyder Village in Metamora.
She was born on July 14, 1921, in Peoria, IL, to Ira and Bessie (Biegler) Johnston. She married William L. Viehmeyer on December 20, 1941.
Surviving are her children, Larry Allen Viehmeyer of Greenville, Pennsylvania, and Judy Darlin Viehmeyer-Brandow of Metamora; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; and granddaughter, Michelle J. Kamp.
Jacqueline had worked as a secretary for Caterpillar Tractor Company. She loved to volunteer for anything you could volunteer for. Jacqueline and her husband enjoyed playing golf together. She loved her friends and family very much.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of Ashes will be in Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, IL, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Snyder Village Resident in Need Fund, 1200 East Partridge Street, Metamora, IL 61548.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020