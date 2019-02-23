|
Jacqueline Farrar
PEORIA HEIGHTS - Jacqueline Jean "Jackie" Farrar, age 73, of Peoria Heights passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at Cornerstone Health Care and Rehabilitation in Peoria Heights.
Jackie was born on December 22, 1945, in Peoria, IL, to Clarence Owen and Carolyn Jean (Eckley) Farrar.
She leaves behind her in-town cousins, Jo Ann Lambie, Pepper (Don) Bauer and Eric (Betty) Lambie; many out-of-town cousins; her friends from EP!C and her "card club;" her buddy and helper, Francine; and her "sister from another mister," Robin.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Jackie graduated from Central High School and worked for PARC and then for EP!C. She also lived in the Forrest Park Group Home for many years.
The family would like to thank Cornerstone Health Care and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care they provided for Jackie for the last three and a half years. She loved living there, and truly considered it her HOME, and the staff her family. She had many close friends among the staff and residents.
Services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at her church, St. John Lutheran Church in Bartonville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The Rev. Michael Jones will be officiating. Interment will be at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Cornerstone.
Arrangements were handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019