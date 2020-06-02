Jacqueline H. Sondag
PEORIA - Jacqueline H. Sondag, age 80, of Peoria passed away at 12:02 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor.
She was born on October 16, 1939, in Peoria, a daughter to Deryl and Helen (Mann) Wilson. In 1958, she married the love of her life, George H. Sondag, in Mantino, IL, and together they cherished 61 years together until his death in 2019.
Jacqueline was a homemaker who devoted herself to taking care of her family anyway she could. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors include three children, Michael (Diana) Sondag of Peoria, Lynn (Daniel) Ferguson of Dunlap and Catherine (David) Gromer of Peoria: three grandchildren, Adam Sondag, Dana (Tyler) Griggs and Lindy (Korey) Endress: two great-granddaughters, Elle and Brie Griggs; and one brother, Rolland Wilson of Peoria.
Jacqueline was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother Donald Wilson.
There will be a private family service held in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials in Jacqueline's memory may be made to Illinois Cancer Care.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.