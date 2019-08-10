|
|
Jacqueline "Jacquie" Hurd
WASHINGTON – Jacqueline "Jacquie" Marie Hurd, 51, of Washington, passed away at 7 pm August 8, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on Easter morning, April 14, 1968 in Peoria daughter of Nick and Patti Tynan O'Donnell. She is survived by her devoted family: husband, Steve Hurd; daughters, Megan and Sarah Hurd; son, Christopher Hurd; parents, Dave and Patti Blanchard; sister, Shelly (Doreen) O'Donnell, brother, Dane (Seana) O'Donnell; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and her special life-long friend, Kristi Motteler Morton.
Jacquie graduated from Peoria High School, and Illinois Central College. She then worked as an Occupational Therapist Assistant. Always adventurous, she loved hiking and traveling with her family. She also loved her church family at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Washington, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Jacquie was so grateful to so many who have prayed for her and helped her through 9 years of cancer treatments. Even during her illness she maintained her cheerful disposition and spread joy to all. She loved you all and said she is excited to see Jesus.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Monday, Aug. 12, 2018 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Funeral Mass will be at 10am Tuesday, Aug. 13th at St. Patrick Church in Washington with Fr. John Steffen officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
Jacquie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to her family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019