|
|
Jacqueline Leininger
MARSEILLES - Jacqueline Lee "Jackie" Leininger, 76, of Marseilles passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, in the comfort of her home, following her battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease (ALS).
Memorial visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Jackie was born on February 18, 1943, in Spring Valley IL, to John and Doris Krueger Sr. In 1962, she married Jack Leininger of Varna, IL.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ALS Association, Ottawa YMCA or the Marseilles Nursing Service.
Arrangements by Seals-Campbell Funeral Home, 1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341, 815-795-5151, www.sealscampbell.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020