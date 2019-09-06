Home

Jacqueline R. "Jackie" Patton


1928 - 2019
Jacqueline R. "Jackie" Patton Obituary
Jacqueline "Jackie" R. Patton
BARTONVILLE - Jacqueline Ruth "Jackie" Patton, 90, of Bartonville, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Generations at Peoria. She was born November 8, 1928, a daughter of Leslie A. and Ruth E. (Schmidt) Jordan. Jackie married John P. Patton on October 24, 1944 in Peoria. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2003 in Peoria.
Surviving are three daughters, Becky Heiman of Creve Coeur, Paula (Jack) Potter of Washington, and Sherri (Don) Butler of Morton; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Gayle Pierce of Sandwich; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary; and daughter-in-law, Janet Patton.
Jackie volunteered for the Heart of Illinois Special Recreation Association, where she would use her skills as a sign language interpreter. She also volunteered for I Care International and Eye Glass mission work in Central America. She loved and cared for many pets.
Jackie's private graveside service was held at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church Disciples of Christ 604 Groveland St. Creve Coeur, IL 61610.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
