Jacqueline "Jackie" Roberts
1976 - 2020
CHILLICOTHE - Jacqueline M. Roberts, 44, of Montgomery, IL, formerly of Chillicothe, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Rush Copley Hospital in Aurora, IL.
She was born on January 28, 1976, in Peoria, IL, to Terry and Mary (March) Hill. She married Jason A. Roberts on July 13, 2013.
Surviving are her husband, Jason of Montgomery; and their daughter, Ivy.
Jackie loved her family and friends dearly and had an infectious laugh that will always be remembered.
Cremation will be accorded and a private memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Edwards Catholic Church in Chillicothe, IL.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made via Go Fund Me to "Ivy's Education Fund."
Online condolences can be submitted at www.schmidthaller.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
September 1, 2020
