Jacqueline "Jackie" (Peppard) Woerner
PEORIA - Jacqueline Jeane "Jackie" (Peppard) Woerner, 89, of Peoria passed away at 1:18 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
Born Mar. 30, 1930, in Peoria to Howard and Florence (Augsberger) Peppard, she married Robert Woerner on Dec. 18, 1949, in Peoria. He died on July 15, 2014 in Dunlap. She also was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Debra Sue Landis, on Jan. 10, 2017 in Pekin.
Surviving are one daughter, Susan Lynn (Dale) Witherington of Minneapolis, Minn.; one son-in-law, Jeffrey Landis of Tremont; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and one sister, Sandra (Russ) Jones of Morton.
She had been a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria, where she had been active with Pioneer Girls, Vacation Bible School and as a producer for Grace Alive Television Ministries.
Jackie had volunteered at Peoria South Side Mission for many years, where she had served on the Board of Directors. She was the recipient of the Helen Haien Good Samaritan Award in 1996.
A homemaker, Jackie was dedicated to her family. She enjoyed politics, which led her to be a Precinct Committee woman, crafts, flowers and travel. She had been a very generous and hospitable person who had always greeted you with a smile.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria. The Rev. John Hopwood will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Peoria South Side Mission, 1127 South Laramie Street, Peoria, IL 61605.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019