1/
Jacquelyn "Jackie" Rumbold
GALVA - Jacquelyn "Jackie" Rumbold, 76, of Galva passed away at 8:35 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.
Jackie was born on August 4, 1944, in Peoria, the daughter of Herman and Lillian (Stoller) Stahl. She married Ronald Rumbold, her loving husband of 56 years, on April 4, 1964. He survives.
Also surviving are four sons, Brian Rumbold of Cicero, Myron (Lori) Rumbold of Wyanet, Timothy (Toni) Rumbold of Galva and Luke Rumbold of Kewanee; one daughter, Taunya (Benjamin) Sceggel of Goodfield; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Diane Stahl of Peoria; and one brother, Dean Stahl of Kewanee.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Jackie had a strong faith and she loved Jesus. She enjoyed taking care of and spending time with all of her family, especially her grandchildren.
Jackie was a member of the Princeville Apostolic Church, where a private family graveside will be in the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery. Ministers of the church will officiate. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka. Condolences may be left for Jackie's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
