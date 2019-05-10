|
Jake R. Burger
EAST PEORIA - Jake R. Burger of Colorado Springs, CO formerly of East Peoria died on May 4th at his home. He was born on July 31, 1982 in Peoria to Robert C. and Rosalyn (Parker) Burger Jr. Jake is survived by his mother Roz (Dean) Long of Mackinaw; sister Kara (Justin) Kelch of Colorado Springs; nephew Grux; step-mother Donna Burger of Metamora; step-siblings Krystal Marks and Brian Volk; other family including Austyn and Brandon Marks and Ben Gamber, as well as many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father. Jake attended Metamora Township High School. He loved dogs, grilling out and attending concerts with his friends. Memorial Service for Jake will be Tuesday May 14, at 5 PM at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria. Family will receive friends an hour prior. Memorials may be made to his family for expenses. Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019