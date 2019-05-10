Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
444 E. Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
309-694-9831
Resources
More Obituaries for Jake Burger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jake R. Burger


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jake R. Burger Obituary
Jake R. Burger
EAST PEORIA - Jake R. Burger of Colorado Springs, CO formerly of East Peoria died on May 4th at his home. He was born on July 31, 1982 in Peoria to Robert C. and Rosalyn (Parker) Burger Jr. Jake is survived by his mother Roz (Dean) Long of Mackinaw; sister Kara (Justin) Kelch of Colorado Springs; nephew Grux; step-mother Donna Burger of Metamora; step-siblings Krystal Marks and Brian Volk; other family including Austyn and Brandon Marks and Ben Gamber, as well as many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father. Jake attended Metamora Township High School. He loved dogs, grilling out and attending concerts with his friends. Memorial Service for Jake will be Tuesday May 14, at 5 PM at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria. Family will receive friends an hour prior. Memorials may be made to his family for expenses. Please leave online condolences at GaryDeitersFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now