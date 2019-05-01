|
Jaliyah Edwards
PEORIA - Jaliyah L. Edwards, 5, of Peoria passed in peace on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 8:15 p.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.
She was born on January 8, 2014, to Jamaal Edwards and Chenese Irby in Peoria. They survive.
Jaliyah will be remembered for her bright smile, long eyelashes and beautiful personality, as well as her amazing strength and inspiration she gave others.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory, her maternal and paternal grandparents; six brothers, Bralynn Rogers, Jamaal Edwards Jr., Jai'mer Edwards, Jaquan Hayes, Marquese Jefferson, all of Peoria, and Jaylen Edwards of Alabama; three sisters, Jazaiah Edwards and Jamyah Edwards, both of Peoria, and JaKayla Edwards of Louisville, KY; and a host of family and friends whom will miss her dearly.
Services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Sovereign Grace Baptist Church at 12 noon, with visitation commencing one hour prior at 11 a.m. Pastor Alvin Riley will officiate. Family and friends are welcomed to the services. Interment will be private.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 1 to May 3, 2019