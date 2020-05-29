James "Jim" A. Holtke
PEORIA – James "Jim" A. Holtke, 88, of Peoria, IL joined his Lord and Savior on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, at his home with his wife beside him. He was born to Walter Holtke and Essie Bell McDaniel Holtke in Kilbourne, IL on April 3, 1932. He married Shirley (Borkgren) Morrissey on July 26, 1976 and she survives.
Jim is also survived by a son, Troy Morrissey of Peoria Heights, IL; a daughter, Penny (Bret) Stone of Chillicothe, IL; seven grandchildren: Christin (Jeff) Tharp, Kiaya Morrissey, Kierra Morrissey, Koletyn Morrissey, Madison Stone, Mason Stone, and Grace Stone; two great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Haven Tharp, and one great-grandchild on the way. He was involved with helping to raise Jerry and Paul Holtke, who both survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James "Jimmy" E. Holtke; step-son, Todd Morrissey; grandson, Christipher Morrissey; two brothers, William and Blaine Holtke; a sister, Carla Jo Ruh; and a step-sister, Alice Johnson.
Jim was an ATT lineman for 20 years before he started his own construction business and the American Ice Co. that he operated for many years. He lastly became a business man with several business rentals that he owned and cared for. He was one special guy with his lookalike Robert Redford face.
He was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria where he loved to do for the Lord. He has many crowns coming for all his witnessing to many people including his wife.
Jim was in the US Marines in 1950 on the front lines in Korea. It was so appropriate of him to leave this world on Memorial Day. He was very proud to be a Marine. He always said "once a Marine, always a Marine. Semper Fi."
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude or Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria, IL. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
PEORIA – James "Jim" A. Holtke, 88, of Peoria, IL joined his Lord and Savior on Memorial Day, May 25, 2020, at his home with his wife beside him. He was born to Walter Holtke and Essie Bell McDaniel Holtke in Kilbourne, IL on April 3, 1932. He married Shirley (Borkgren) Morrissey on July 26, 1976 and she survives.
Jim is also survived by a son, Troy Morrissey of Peoria Heights, IL; a daughter, Penny (Bret) Stone of Chillicothe, IL; seven grandchildren: Christin (Jeff) Tharp, Kiaya Morrissey, Kierra Morrissey, Koletyn Morrissey, Madison Stone, Mason Stone, and Grace Stone; two great-grandchildren, Emersyn and Haven Tharp, and one great-grandchild on the way. He was involved with helping to raise Jerry and Paul Holtke, who both survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, James "Jimmy" E. Holtke; step-son, Todd Morrissey; grandson, Christipher Morrissey; two brothers, William and Blaine Holtke; a sister, Carla Jo Ruh; and a step-sister, Alice Johnson.
Jim was an ATT lineman for 20 years before he started his own construction business and the American Ice Co. that he operated for many years. He lastly became a business man with several business rentals that he owned and cared for. He was one special guy with his lookalike Robert Redford face.
He was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria where he loved to do for the Lord. He has many crowns coming for all his witnessing to many people including his wife.
Jim was in the US Marines in 1950 on the front lines in Korea. It was so appropriate of him to leave this world on Memorial Day. He was very proud to be a Marine. He always said "once a Marine, always a Marine. Semper Fi."
Cremation rites have been accorded. No services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude or Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in East Peoria, IL. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.