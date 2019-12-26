Home

Haensel Funeral Home
501 S ORCHARD ST
MACKINAW, IL 61755
(309) 359-3221
James A. Johnson


1955 - 2019
James A. Johnson Obituary
James A. Johnson
MACKINAW - James A. Johnson, 64, of Mackinaw passed away Thursday, December 24, 2019 at his home. James was born January 9, 1955 in Ottawa to Lennart and Jeanette Giere Johnson. He married Cynthia L. Gerace. She survives. Also surviving is one daughter, Jessica (Tony) Demuth of Mount Horeb, WI, one grandson, Carter, and one sister Kirstin Johnson Hammerslag of Arizona. James was preceded in death by his parents.
James last worked in the paint department at Mitsubishi Motors North America in Normal.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Services and burial will be announced at a later date. Haensel Funeral Home in Mackinaw is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
