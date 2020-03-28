|
James "Jim" Adams Sr.
CREVE COEUR - James Wayne "Jim" Adams Sr., 81, of Creve Coeur passed away at 10:49 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Hallmark House Nursing Center in Pekin.
Born November 5, 1938, in Peoria to Paul Ray Sr. and Opal (Riley) Adams, he married Betty Sue Grugett on September 4, 1941, in Paducah, Kentucky. She died on February 22, 2020.
He was also preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are one daughter, Kelly Adams of Creve Coeur; one son, James Adams Jr. of Mississippi; three grandchildren, Jonathon Adams, Amanda Adams and Logan Adams; two brothers, Paul Adams Jr. of Meadow Bridge, West Virginia, and Charles Adams of Pekin; and several nieces and nephews.
A United States Army veteran, he served from November 8, 1956, to November 6, 1959.
Jim worked as a truck driver for O'Neill Bros. Transfer & Storage in Peoria for many years. Previously, he worked at Continental Can and Home Transportation.
He was a member of First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Creve Coeur and Teamsters Union Local #627 in Peoria. Jim was a volunteer fireman for the Creve Coeur Fire Department for over 30 years.
Jim will be remembered for being a quiet person who sometimes would speak his mind, but you could always count on his help when needed. He enjoyed fishing and watching John Wayne movies.
A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin. The Rev. Dwight Winnett will officiate and military rites will be accorded by the United States Army.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, 604 Groveland Street, Creve Coeur, IL 61610; or to the Creve Coeur Fire Department, 203 Wagner Drive, Creve Coeur, IL 61610.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020