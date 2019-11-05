Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory
1995 N Main St
Canton, IL 61520
(309) 647-1260
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory
1995 N Main St
Canton, IL 61520
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory
1995 N Main St
Canton, IL 61520
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Albert Bock


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Albert Bock Obituary
James Albert Bock
CANTON - James Albert Bock, 71, of Canton passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Graham Hospital.
He was born on January 23, 1948, in Peoria, IL, to Albert N. and Grace (Minor) Bock.
Surviving are two daughters, Jodi (Denis) Ingle of Avon, IL, and Janelle (Tim) Postin of Canton, IL; six grandchildren, Blake, Addison, Abrielle, Alannah, Izaiah and Ariaonna; and one brother, Edward Bock of Hanna City, IL.
James was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Steven Bock.
James worked as a mechanic in the United States Army and also at several local shops around Canton, IL. He was a member of the Canton American Legion Post #16. James loved hunting and fishing and was truly an outdoorsman. He loved to build models and spend time with his family.
James served in the United States Army and the United States Navy.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, IL. The Rev. Dennis Owens will officiate. Burial of ashes with military honors will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, IL. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Memorials can be made to the family for funeral expenses.
To view James's DVD or to make online condolences, you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -