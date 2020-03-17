Home

Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
Peoria, IL
James Alexander Obituary
James Alexander
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS - James Alexander, 78, of Marquette Heights passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Generations of Peoria.
Mr. Alexander will lie in state at Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria, on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. During this time, friends may pay their respects. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
James' memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
