James Allen Lesage
1959 - 2020
James Allen Lesage
PEORIA - James (Jimmy) Lesage, 60, passed away July 17, 2020 in Grantville, GA. He was born September 7, 1959 in Peoria, IL, to the late James Alphonse Lesage and Mary Kay (Flynn/Lesage) Maas. Jimmy loved anything mechanical and spent down time 'tinkering', rebuilding and creating. Over the years he enjoyed flying aircraft, working on and racing his dragster, riding his motorcycle, and he had a deep love of his dogs. His other hobbies included soaring and sport shooting- he was an excellent marksman. Jimmy cherished a strong sense of family ties and loyalty, providing selfless, compassionate care and company for both his mother and father in their final years. Recently, he enjoyed preparing for his retirement.
As a teenager, Jimmy's father taught him how to fly and that inspired Jimmy's lifelong passion for aviation and his highly successful aviation maintenance career spanning gliders to jumbo jets. He graduated from Alabama Aviation and Technical College with an A&P License and a Commercial Pilot's License and brought his hard work ethic to several organizations throughout Florida and Georgia (Aircraft Engineering Inc., Peach State Gliderport, Falcon Aviation, Delta Airlines). His expertise eventually led him to be an FAA Designated Inspector. He was planning to retire soon from Delta Airlines after over twenty years of service.
James is preceded in death by his father Jim Lesage and step mother Anita Lesage as well as his mother Mary Kay (Flynn) Maas and step-father Richard (Scotty) Maas. He is survived by his siblings and step-siblings; Sharon Mallo, Susan Lesage, Therese Higgins, Ed Lesage, Jeff Maas, Jim Maas, Jill Wright, Jack Maas; loving nieces and nephews; Mark Mallo, Jeffrey Mallo, Katyrose Mallo, Katie Steller , Kelly Higgins, Molly Gipple, Anna Cissoko, Abby Lesage, Jake Lesage, and George Lesage, and great-nieces and nephew; Annabelle, Emma and Maxson Mallo. Jim is also survived by his Uncle Jim Flynn, and Aunt Carol Hopping, as well as MANY beloved cousins. His laugh and ability to find humor in any situation will be dearly missed. A memorial celebration of life will be planned for early 2021.
Friends may express condolences to the family online at www.mckoon.com.
McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKoon Funeral Home
38 Jackson Street
Newnan, GA 30263
(770) 253-4580
