James Andrae Obituary
James Andrae
CREVE COEUR - James Andrae, 49, of Creve Coeur, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Creve Coeur Christian Church, 101 S. Thorncrest Avenue, Creve Coeur, IL. Pastor Dwight Winnett of First Christian Church will be officiating, with the assistance of Pastor Bill Holley. Burial will follow the service at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin, Illinois. After burial at Glendale, a luncheon will be provided at First Christian Church, 604 Groveland St., Creve Coeur, IL. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Kutis Funeral Home (kutisfuneralhomes.com) in St. Louis, Missouri.
James was born in Pekin, Illinois, on December 3, 1969. He graduated from Pekin High School and Bradley University with a chemistry degree. In his 25-year career, James worked as a Production Supervisor for different chemical companies.
James is survived by his wife, Tammy (Pokarney); their children, Seth (Sydney), Emma and T.J.; his mother; Linda Holland; sister, Ellen (Mike) Kiesewetter; brother, David Andrae; mother-in-law, Dollie Pokarney; and brothers-in-law, Tony (Angie) Pokarney and Tyson (Angie) Pokarney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Tammy and their three children.
A special thank you to the Creve Coeur Police and St. Louis County Police Department.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019
