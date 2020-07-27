James B. Barrow
WASHINGTON - James B. Barrow, 82, of Washington, IL, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, IL.
He was born in 1937 in Model, TN, to Olene and James Edmon Barrow. His parents preceded him in death.
James grew up in the Land Between the Lakes in Tennessee and graduated from Stewart County High School in Dover, TN. He married Elvira Hicks from Golden Pond, KY, on April 19, 1958. She survives. Also surviving are his twin sister, Mary E. Barrow of Murray, KY; two daughters, Rita (Kim) Byard of Morton, IL, and Julie (Stan) Zehr of Eureka, IL; five grandchildren, Jared (Megan) Byard of East Peoria, IL, Lisa Byard of Morton, IL, Brad Zehr of Peoria, IL, and Laura Zehr and Matthew Zehr, both of Eureka, IL; and two great-grandchildren.
Jim worked at Caterpillar in East Peoria for 31 years, retiring in 1987 as a security guard. After retirement, he worked for Peoria Charter Coach as a bus driver for over 10 years, then later, as a driver for Hertz Rental Car. In earlier years, he served as a volunteer on the fire and rescue squad for the Northern Tazewell Fire Department.
Jim was a 60-year member of Dayton Avenue Baptist Church in Peoria, IL, where he served as a Deacon and choir member. Jim, Elvira and daughters were members of the church puppet team, performing numerous shows around central Illinois, as well as on four summer mission trips across the USA to share the gospel of Christ. He was certified with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, where he helped with the relief efforts of both Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Rita, plus several other natural disasters. James and his wife were members of the Illinois chapter of Campers on Mission for 13 years, doing week-long service trips at various locations in Illinois, including Streator Baptist Camp and Lake Sallateeska Baptist Camp, and also helping in the construction and remodeling of various churches.
James loved traveling, RV camping, fishing and bowling. He will be remembered for his beautiful woodworking. He enjoyed making a variety of wood items, including Intarsia Wood Art, which he sold for a number of years at the annual Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Fall Festival. James enjoyed playing music on stringed instruments that he built himself, including the steel guitar, mountain dulcimer and the psaltery.
Funeral service will be held at Deiters Funeral Home in Washington on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 1 p.m., with Dr. Joe Gardner, the Director of Missions for the Metro Peoria Baptist Association, officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., before the service on Thursday. Burial will be at the Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois Chapter of Campers on Mission or the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.
For James' memorial website and information on COVID procedures, please visit www.deitersfuneralhome.com
